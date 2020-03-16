BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 101,229 Shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 101,229 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Osisko gold royalties worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 282.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.25 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Friday, February 21st. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Shares of Osisko gold royalties stock opened at $5.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $965.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0378 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Osisko gold royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.