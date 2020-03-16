BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 478 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $113.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.82. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.15 and a 1 year high of $182.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.91.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.93%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.50.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

