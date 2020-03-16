BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 549 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,729,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.1% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 30,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $160.90 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.22 and a 12 month high of $174.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.13 and its 200-day moving average is $149.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.86%.

JKHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.75.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

