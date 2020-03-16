BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys Shares of 108,634 VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 108,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in VICI Properties by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $17.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 116.25, a current ratio of 116.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. VICI Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak acquired 23,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $583,266.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,403 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $209,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,200.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 74,070 shares of company stock worth $1,750,697. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays raised shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

