BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,249 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 103,004 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 2,412.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 169,751 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 6,034.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,544 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 17,258 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of SAND opened at $3.88 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million.

SAND has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James set a $7.25 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.