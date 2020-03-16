BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,293 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Equitable by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,339,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,677,000 after purchasing an additional 861,083 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Equitable by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 365.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 451,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 354,545 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $63,058.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 52,625 shares of company stock worth $793,513. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQH stock opened at $16.15 on Monday. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

EQH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Equitable from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

