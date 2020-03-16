BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.53 Million Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mantle Ridge LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,418,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 38.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 195,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54,263 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 8.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 379,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,529,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark stock opened at $24.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.41. Aramark has a one year low of $19.27 and a one year high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

In other Aramark news, CEO John J. Zillmer purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 276,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,133,678.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Creed purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.30 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,638.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 66,400 shares of company stock worth $1,633,418. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARMK shares. TheStreet lowered Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.36.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.