BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.54 Million Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKI. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

PKI opened at $73.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.06. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $171,000.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

