BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.56 Million Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETFC. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 327.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $93,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,264.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETFC shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Barclays raised E*TRADE Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.19.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial stock opened at $36.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.30.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

