BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,068 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 129,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,885,567.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,001,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,425.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $319,496.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,230.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,418,716 shares of company stock valued at $10,008,905. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI opened at $5.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sirius XM from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

