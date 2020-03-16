BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,168 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 173,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,983,000 after purchasing an additional 51,737 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,729,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $402,862,000 after purchasing an additional 271,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $213.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.36. Everest Re Group Ltd has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $294.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.38.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.89) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $240.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,675.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.25.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

