BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,037 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,566,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,591,000 after acquiring an additional 500,861 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,009,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,240,000 after buying an additional 1,434,050 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,583,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,760,000 after buying an additional 32,160 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,286,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,704,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,472,000. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery Inc Series C stock opened at $21.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.39. Discovery Inc Series C has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $31.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.56.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

