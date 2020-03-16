BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.71 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 23.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 226,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,383,000 after purchasing an additional 43,642 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DPZ opened at $316.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $381.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.01.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen cut Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $208.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.89.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total value of $826,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,263 shares of company stock valued at $23,077,437. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

