BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth $528,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth $297,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 16.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $105.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.58 and a 12 month high of $157.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.01%.

UHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.50.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

