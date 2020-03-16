BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,472,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,311 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,016,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,082 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,016,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,019,000. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $20.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Ally Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.46.

Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

