BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.83 Million Stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 2,176.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIPS stock opened at $14.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.87. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $17.84.

VIPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vipshop in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.70 price target (up from $11.50) on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.54.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

