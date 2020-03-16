BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Arconic were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,202,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,633,000 after buying an additional 109,998 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 102,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter worth $707,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter worth $1,952,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arconic news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $1,000,647.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,499.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Longbow Research lowered Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Arconic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

ARNC stock opened at $20.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.47. Arconic Inc has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $34.27.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arconic Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is 3.79%.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

