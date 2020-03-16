BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALNY. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,992.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALNY. ValuEngine upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 price target (up from $159.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.89.

Shares of ALNY opened at $101.57 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $65.81 and a one year high of $134.51. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.02.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 41,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $4,830,054.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $4,583,765.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,634,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,989 shares of company stock valued at $19,091,758. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

