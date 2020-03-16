BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,977 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

In related news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,480.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VNO opened at $44.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.59.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $460.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.12 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 163.55% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

