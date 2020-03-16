BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 101,806 Shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,806 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 2,080.0% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 2,812.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRON. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of CRON opened at $5.26 on Monday. Cronos Group Inc has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $22.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 3.03.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

