BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 29,068 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 248.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,068 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 193.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ELS opened at $66.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.30. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.10 and a 52 week high of $77.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.24.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.87 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.343 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

