BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 453 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,303,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,263 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,927,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,406,000 after acquiring an additional 163,608 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Raymond James by 273.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 114,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after acquiring an additional 83,888 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 122.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after acquiring an additional 68,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Raymond James by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,322,000 after acquiring an additional 58,803 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RJF opened at $72.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $102.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RJF shares. Argus reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Raymond James from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup cut Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $93.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $466,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,563 shares in the company, valued at $870,711.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,876,624.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

