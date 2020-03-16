BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 98,011 Shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,011 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.19% of Eldorado Gold worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EGO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 9,316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

EGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

Shares of EGO opened at $5.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96. Eldorado Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $11.29.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 13.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.