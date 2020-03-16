BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases Shares of 8,572 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,783,000 after acquiring an additional 283,505 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 951.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,694,000 after acquiring an additional 124,535 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,680.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 130,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,105,000 after acquiring an additional 122,844 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,992,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 632,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $219,357,000 after acquiring an additional 60,443 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDY. ValuEngine raised Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.50.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $292.34 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $225.43 and a 12-month high of $398.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $362.77 and a 200-day moving average of $342.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

