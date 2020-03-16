BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 76.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Okta by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Okta by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,810,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,828,000 after acquiring an additional 765,117 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Okta by 37,668.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 912,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,881,000 after acquiring an additional 910,449 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 511,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,057,000 after acquiring an additional 204,012 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 394,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,087,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 5,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total transaction of $599,925.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,925.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,145 shares of company stock valued at $13,245,355. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from to in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.21.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $107.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of -60.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.44 and a 200 day moving average of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 2.92. Okta Inc has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $142.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

