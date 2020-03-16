BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 458,877 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 458,877 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,553,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,378 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,093,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,945 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,086,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,496,000 after acquiring an additional 54,141 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,936,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after acquiring an additional 484,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,934,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after acquiring an additional 218,312 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRO opened at $4.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $18.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 2.47.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRO. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Williams Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

