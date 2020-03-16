BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,929 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65,983 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEC. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,576,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,212,000 after acquiring an additional 251,425 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 28.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

JEC stock opened at $86.76 on Monday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52 week low of $55.17 and a 52 week high of $98.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JEC. ValuEngine cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.