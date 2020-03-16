BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at $22,545,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NCLH stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.34.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

