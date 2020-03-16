Brokerages Expect Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) to announce $12.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.81 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $4.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 195.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $35.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.36 million to $37.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $122.69 million, with estimates ranging from $110.64 million to $130.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cronos Group.

CRON has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,873,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 151,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 40,305 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 14.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRON opened at $5.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $22.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 3.03.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

