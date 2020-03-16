Brokerages Expect Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Analysts predict that Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) will announce $1.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the highest is $1.85 billion. Ovintiv reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year sales of $6.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $7.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $7.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Ovintiv had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ovintiv to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

In other news, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $262,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 144,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,497. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OVV opened at $3.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.16. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $38.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

