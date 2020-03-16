Brokerages Set $41.00 Price Target for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $41.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Community Trust Bancorp an industry rank of 175 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CTBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Community Trust Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.71. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.96 and a 1-year high of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $49.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Stumbo sold 1,151 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $51,472.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

