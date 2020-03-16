Brokers Issue Forecasts for Vivint Solar Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VSLR)

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vivint Solar in a report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vivint Solar’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.58) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.85) EPS.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.15 million. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 135.60% and a negative net margin of 29.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vivint Solar from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Solar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of VSLR opened at $6.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $834.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05. Vivint Solar has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vivint Solar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,528,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,477,000 after buying an additional 55,777 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Vivint Solar by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,182,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,948,000 after buying an additional 597,804 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vivint Solar by 549.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,318,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,622,000 after buying an additional 1,115,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vivint Solar by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 913,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 36,488 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Vivint Solar by 978.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 815,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 740,070 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 51,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $425,436.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,294.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 5,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $60,038.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,821.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 826,940 shares of company stock worth $7,668,934. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

