Brokers Set Expectations for Hallador Energy Co’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hallador Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hallador Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $78.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. Hallador Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 18.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallador Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

NASDAQ HNRG opened at $1.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75. Hallador Energy has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $6.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNRG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Hallador Energy by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 19,272 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Hallador Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 158,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Hallador Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hallador Energy by 333.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 55,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 42,692 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.