Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) PT Lowered to C$50.00 at National Bank Financial

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$58.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TSE:BIP.UN opened at C$57.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$70.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$66.99. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of C$53.65 and a 52 week high of C$74.66. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion and a PE ratio of 852.69.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

