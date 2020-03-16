Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$48.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$53.00.

Separately, CSFB downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of BEP.UN opened at C$60.02 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of C$41.15 and a 52-week high of C$76.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion and a PE ratio of -1,250.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$68.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$59.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6,062.50%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

