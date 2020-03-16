BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of BRTHY opened at $27.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.14. BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR has a 1 year low of $27.45 and a 1 year high of $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.85.

Get BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR alerts:

About BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions Business, Personal & Home Business, Machinery Business, Network & Contents Business, and Domino Business segments.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.