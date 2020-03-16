BT Group (NYSE:BT) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 1.00

News coverage about BT Group (NYSE:BT) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BT Group earned a news impact score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. BT Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. HSBC lowered BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered BT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

