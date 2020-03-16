BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BT Group earned a daily sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

BTGOF stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. BT Group has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $3.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.96.

BTGOF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, and Openreach. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

