Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.10.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of CDNS opened at $62.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.89. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $80.40.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James J. Cowie sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $1,085,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,766,649.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $4,181,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 308,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,137,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,759 shares of company stock worth $24,143,746 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,738,711,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,130,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,812,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,413,000 after buying an additional 1,399,581 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,353,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,689,171,000 after buying an additional 1,361,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 363.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,007,000 after buying an additional 700,149 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.