Canaccord Genuity Cuts Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Price Target to C$37.00

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BAD. Cormark dropped their target price on Badger Daylighting from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Badger Daylighting from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Badger Daylighting stock opened at C$23.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.29 million and a P/E ratio of 12.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.29. Badger Daylighting has a 52 week low of C$21.53 and a 52 week high of C$49.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.10%.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

