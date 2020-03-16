Canaccord Genuity Lowers Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$40.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$55.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AC. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Air Canada and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$47.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$57.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.25.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$25.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$41.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$21.00 and a 1 year high of C$52.71.

In other news, Senior Officer David Shapiro acquired 3,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.82 per share, with a total value of C$124,989.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$467,290.22.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

