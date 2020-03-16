Cardinal Energy (CJ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 17th. Analysts expect Cardinal Energy to post earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Shares of CJ stock opened at C$0.61 on Monday. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.50 and a twelve month high of C$3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 33.58%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CJ. TD Securities lowered their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$0.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut Cardinal Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$2.75 to C$0.90 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Cardinal Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$2.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.69.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

