Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) PT Lowered to $0.60 at TD Securities

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $3.25 to $0.60 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.63.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

