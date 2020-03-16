CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,588 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.29% of CarMax worth $41,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

KMX stock opened at $69.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. CarMax, Inc has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $103.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.35.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

