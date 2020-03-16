Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.31). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 million.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

Shares of CSTL opened at $24.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $440.98 million and a PE ratio of -29.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.81. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $39.77.

In other news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 25,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $800,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,250.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 54,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,174.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

