Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of -3.00

Media headlines about Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) have trended very negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Caterpillar earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Caterpillar’s score:

CAT stock opened at $99.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.76.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

