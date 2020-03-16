CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) Short Interest Up 6.4% in February

CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the February 13th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBTX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in CBTX by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in CBTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CBTX by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CBTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,766,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CBTX by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 44,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CBTX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

CBTX stock opened at $19.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.81. The stock has a market cap of $437.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.23. CBTX has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.50 million during the quarter. CBTX had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 9.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBTX will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

