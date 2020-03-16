Celsius’ (CELH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CELH. ValuEngine raised shares of Celsius from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Celsius from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.58.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $5.33 on Friday. Celsius has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $352.64 million, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 million. Celsius had a net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

