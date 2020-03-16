Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

CELTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Centamin in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centamin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Centamin alerts:

OTCMKTS CELTF opened at $1.21 on Friday. Centamin has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.41.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.