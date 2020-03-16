Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $796.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $39.31.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $775.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.00 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,164,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,556,000 after buying an additional 12,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,004,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,484,000 after buying an additional 169,366 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 998,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,310,000 after buying an additional 76,243 shares during the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 417,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 403,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 48,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.